Howling at the Moon – Believing in our abilities

by Sylene Argent

Unless any one us suffer from an extreme form of narcissism, I think we all have our moments of doubt about the level of our abilities and talents.

Although I prefer to not rely too deeply upon feedback from others, I do appreciate constructive criticism because that is the only way we can get better at what we do.

Over a length of time, I think we can get comfortable with how we conduct ourselves every day, and that is a good thing. If we are constantly stressed about our every day living situations, we cannot be as productive as we could be because we are expelling too much energy just trying to get by.

But, at the same time, it is difficult to grow our skills after we become set in our surroundings because we can only think outside that proverbial box so far.

Although we may take criticism as a personal insult, I always say it is best to look at where that “advice” is coming from. Sometimes people generally want to help, as sometimes they take great pleasure in trying to take you down due to a variety of reasons, including jealousy.

It is important to remember that saying about not judging others unless you have walked in their shoes. We need to take that into consideration from both the person handing out the constructive criticism and as the one who is receiving it.

Before handing out advice, we could ask ourselves why we feel the need. Is it to help an individual or a cause move forward or is it to feel superior? When receiving it, we need to ask ourselves those same questions; what is the intent? And, if the advice is good, are we willing to accept it and implement the changes, even if it is a blow to the ego?

I think it is healthy to always want to improve at a reasonable rate, but we do need to keep in mind, with that, we also need to rest, too. Not everything in life is a forward progression, in fact, I feel mostly it is not. And that is ok, challenge makes us stronger and wiser, even if we feel defeated and deflated in the moment.

The biggest critic one will face in life is likely our own self. I know I can be harder on myself than anyone else can be, so when someone else points out a flaw I have tried to hide or improve, it makes hearing it that much harder. But sometimes, that is because someone was able to tap into an insecurity I have and wanted to go for the jugular.

The words of others cannot be the sinking weight that drowns us. Even when others want to try to drown us in negativity, we can use their words in a positive manner, to create positive change in our own lives using the feedback or to easily free ourselves of their verbal venom.

There are two sides to every coin. And that means that when people provide criticism it could be for good reasons or the bad. The trick is knowing ourselves well enough to know which is what. No matter what side of the coin we were dealt, we should never believe we aren’t good enough, there is just simply always room to grow.