Direct Electric supports Family Respite

by Sylene Argent

Chris Burnand and Stefanie Sawatsky, owners of Direct Electric Services Ltd. of Essex, presented a $1000 donation to local organization, Family Respite Services Windsor-Essex, last Tuesday evening. The official donation took place at Bridlewood Optimist Park.

“Our business has been doing this for a few years now,” Burnand said of the donation. With the holidays around the corner, he noted it always feels good to give back to a community that has given him so much.

The duo chose to support Family Respite, an organization working in partnership with around 1000 regional families that have children with disabilities to provide support and short breaks, with this year’s donation because they had heard of the service it provides and the need for support.

Kerry Jones, a teacher at Essex Public School, and her eight-year old daughter, Hayden, who receives support from Family Respite, accepted the donation on the organization’s behalf.

Jones commented on how the Family Respite program is important to her daughter. Direct support providers provide her daughter with one-on-one time with an individual outside of the family for three-hour periods twice per week.

“They are completely devoted just to her,” Jones said. In doing so, her daughter can attend respite programs and experience the benefits of socializing.

The organization, it was said, relies on donations so it can continue to operate, so this donation was greatly appreciated. It was hoped others would step up to donate as well. The organization is also always looking for direct support providers.

“I’d suggest donating to charity, it is a nice bonus,” Burnand said. “When you donate to charity, you’ll feel the satisfaction that only giving can bring.”

He continued that, “If you have children, donating to charity will show them you care about others and want to make the world a better place. If you involve your children in choosing charities, you will instill a desire to share and serve that will last throughout their lives.”

For information on how to donate to the cause or to learn more about the organization, log onto www.familyrespite.org.