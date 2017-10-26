Annual Food Frenzy supports Food Bank

by Sylene Argent

Though Caleb Brockman is 14-years old, his wisdom is beyond his years due to the experience he has gained after responding to a call to volunteer at the young age of six. Eight years later, he is still devoting time to support the cause near and dear to his heart, the Essex Area Food Bank, including through hosting the annual Food Frenzy event at Jeff’s No Frills, which took place on Saturday.

There are people in the community in need of help putting food on their tables for a variety of reasons and circumstances, and when Brockman came to notice that, he began volunteering at the Essex Area Food Bank and mentoring with its founder, the late and great Eileen Clifford.

On Saturday, keeping with his annual food drive tradition, Brockman, with the help of his family, hosted the annual Food Frenzy at Jeff’s No Frills. He collected needed non-perishable food items for the Essex Area Food Bank and further used the opportunity to speak about the need within the community.

What is really great about Saturday’s event is that all the items came new from the store, which helped as volunteers have to check expiry dates on all items before they are distributed.

“It feels good to know I am making a difference,” Brockman said. “I feel like I am making an impact on my community.”

Saturday’s Food Frenzy event has been hosted in town for the past few years. It began years ago as a food drive during the Cottam Yard Sales. He and his family set up boxes along the street in popular areas of the yard sale and asked passersby to donate to the cause. It eventually evolved into the food drive hosted at No Fills.

He hoped Saturday’s Food Frenzy would be as successful as last year’s, which he recalled collected boxes upon boxes of much needed items.

Brockman said he gets lots of support from his extended family as well.

He still volunteers weekly at the Food Bank, stocking shelves and helping complete other tasks.

“It’s an eye-opener,” Brockman said of his long-time volunteer experience. The opportunity to volunteer there has allowed him to interact with a variety of different people who were visiting the Food Bank for a variety of reasons, which has allowed him to get a different perspective.

As a student at Essex District High School, Brockman is always happy to share his experience with peers to attract a few new volunteers to the cause. He has had quite a bit of interest from friends who may want to spend some time helping out at the Essex Area Food Bank, which is located behind the EDHS facility in the former Sun Parlour Junior Public School. There, they can work off some of the compulsorily community service hours needed to graduate high school.

He is also hoping to get on EDHS’s Student Council so he can continue to encourage others to support the Food Bank, just as he did in grade school.

“Help others when you can,” Brockman urged. “It is important to help others in your community and to support each other. We are living in a world where there is a lot of hate. Everyone needs to put their heads down and work together.”