Enthusiasts flock to 48th Annual Migration Festival

by Adam Gault

The spirit of migration, conservation, and tradition were in the air this past weekend as visitors from down the street and across the world descended on Kingsville to honour the legacy of Jack Miner with the 48th Annual Migration Festival.

The event has grown in magnitude in the near half-century since the Festival’s humble inception. It has more activities, including concerts, a renowned selection of food and drink, and a larger international following in the birding and waterfowl migration community are bringing visitors from places as far away as Japan and New Zealand.

Even as the festival grows year-over-year, the core of Migration Fest is the still the legacy of Jack Miner. It also celebrates his popularization of many of today’s popular bird conservation methods during the first few decades of the 20th century, including the practice of banding.

“He’s the one that pioneered banding in order to track the migration of the birds. That’s a big part of our community, which he did a lot for. He’s known as the Father of Conservation,” Krystle Delben said, who is the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Jack Miner Bird Sanctuary.

Many of the visitors to the Festival make their way to the Jack Miner Bird Sanctuary to see first-hand the lasting legacy Jack Miner left on the conservation effort with a first-hand view of his personal bird sanctuary. Here, visitors could tour his family home and museum, and learn what took one young man from Ohio to Ontario on a personal crusade for animal rights.

“We’re able to open up the house and museum and show the legacy of Jack Miner and how we’re continuing the work,” Delben said. “The whole community comes together, that’s what people love about it.”

For many who make the trip to Kingsville, the event offers a rare chance to see many types of North American migratory birds on a critical migration spot as they make their way south for the winter.

The Migration Festival hosted its ever-popular festival parade on Saturday. With dozens of floats, bands, horses, and weekend temperatures rising to an unseasonably high of the mid-70s, it all but guaranteed that those who made their own first migration to attend the event were sure to make their own long trips home with none of their feathers ruffled.