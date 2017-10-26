Novice Major bring home championship title

submitted to EFP

On the weekend of October 13-15, the Essex Ravens Novice Major team headed north, to Parry Sound, to compete in the annual Bobby Orr Hall of Fame Classic Novice Rep Tournament.

The Ravens faced the Essa Eagles in a hard fought game one. Late in the first period, Essex opened the scoring with a snipe by Gregory O’Keefe, assisted by Brady Simpson and Rhyder Rivest. Essex extended its lead in the second period off an unassisted goal by Ethan Gerard. Essa cut the lead in half, but the Ravens crushed any hopes of a comeback, with a fine passing play by Simpson to Easton Moffat, finished off by Xander Zanier. An excellent effort by all of the players and goaltender Daniel Cinelli, led to a 3-2 win.

On Saturday, the Ravens faced the Listowel Cyclones. Connor Bosse potted a goal for Essex, only a minute into the first period, off an excellent drop pass from Brock Bildfell. The Ravens controlled the play, scoring twice more in the period, with goals by Gerard (Bosse), and O’Keefe (Sophia Ceccacci). The Ravens extended the lead in the second period with goals by Zanier (Bosse, Moffat) and O’Keefe (Matthew Cunningham, Eli Driedger). Zanier closed out the scoring for Essex in the third period off a slick pass from the corner by Moffat.

The Cyclones scored twice, late in the period. After solid defensive effort and strong goaltending by Connor Leroux, the Ravens walked away the victors.

The Chatsworth Rebels came out flying against Essex in game three, but it was the Raven that scored early and often, with all three lines getting into the act. Goals were scored in the first period by Zanier, Driedger (O’Keefe), Gerard (Moffat, Teagan Lu), and Bildfell. Essex continued to fill the net in the second period, with goals by O’Keefe (Driedger), Bildfell, Moffat, Driedger (O’Keefe), and Bosse. The Ravens finished out the game burying two more in the third with goals by Gerard (O’Keefe, Driedger), and Bosse, to skate away with an 11-0 win, and the top seed in Pool B.

An adventurous Saturday night allowed the players to “bear” witness to the wildlife of North Central Ontario, when Mama and her two cubs paid a visit to the hotel parking lot. The three eventually moved on, and for good reason … they were in Ravens Territory.

The Sunday morning semi-final game was against a Newcastle Stars. Through the first two periods, the Ravens dominated the play, pinning the Stars deep with a tenacious forecheck and attacking defense. With several scoring chances thwarted by a hot Newcastle goalie, the Ravens continued to grind away. Not to be out done, Connor Leroux made two big saves late in the second to keep the score tied. The Ravens finally broke through in the third, after Avy Ward won a tough puck battle along the boards in the neutral zone. O’Keefe picked up the puck, carrying it deep and feeding a cross ice pass to Driedger, who dished the biscuit off to Zanier for the goal.

The nail in coffin came late in the third on a superbly executed offensive zone faceoff win by O’Keefe, which allowed Bildfell to fire a rocket, five-hole for the goal, and a spot in the final.

The final game would be no easy task for Essex as it faced a formidable opponent in the Ingersoll Express. But, the Ravens players picked right up where they had left off in the semi, with a concerted effort to pressure their opposition into mistakes. The Express could not skate an inch without being harassed by a Ravens’ player. Mid-way through the first period, the Ravens struck when Zanier scored, after a shot from the point by Ward. In the second period, it was a backhanded goal by Gerard, after a solid puck win by Ian McFadden, that put Essex ahead by two. Essex went ahead by three off an exceptional passing play by Moffa, Bildfel, and Zanier, who turned the Ingersol goalie inside out.

However, the Express showed no quit and closed the gap to 3-2 before the Ravens took back control and put the game out of reach. Bosse scored off another impressive passing play from Moffat and Bildfell, and O’Keefe closed out the scoring, with the helpers coming from Bildfell and Simpson. Strong defensive play by Bildfell, Rivest, Ward, Cunningham, and Simpson, as well as an unrelenting forecheck by all of the Ravens’ forwards helped secure the championship, with a 5-2 win.

The Essex Ravens Novice Major’s are grateful for the support of family, sponsors, and the Parry Sound Shamrocks, who organized the Bobby Orr Hall of Fame Classic .