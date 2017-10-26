The Local Scoreboard

• AKO Fratmen coach Mike Lachance, of Essex, was named Ontario Football Conference Coach of the Year.

• Last Saturday, Essex native Matt Puempel was traded from the New York Rangers to the Detroit Red Wings. Puempel was a first round draft pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2011.

• The Fall baseball scheduled completed for the Madonna Crusaders with a great 9-0 record. EDHS alumni, Mitch Hudvagner, in his senior year at Modonna University, has moved from catcher to first base, holds a 429 batting average, a 571 slugging percent, and a 576 on base percent. It has been a great start to the season that resumes on February 16 in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

• The Essex Red Raiders girls’ basketball teams both played host to Lajeunesse on Tuesday, October 17. The junior girls won 32-26 while the senior squad fell 53-27 to the visitors.

• Both of the Red Raider boys’ volleyball teams were at L’Essor on Tuesday, October 17 to face the Eagles. The junior boys’ won three straight sets 3-0, while the senior boys’ were victorious 2-1.

• The junior Red Raider boys’ football team hosted the L’Essor Eagles on Wednesday, October 18. Essex suffered a 30-13 loss to L’Essor. Kale Timuik had two touchdown runs for Essex and Kole Fowler tallied an extra point.

• The senior Red Raider boys’ football team took a 14-9 loss against Kennedy on Friday, October 21.

• On Tuesday, October 17, the Essex 73’s took down the visiting Blenheim Blades by a healthy score of 8-1. Goal scoring for Essex was Jack Sanko with two and additional goals were scored by Anthony Cristofaro, Justin Bondy, Dallas Anderson, Wyatt O’Neil, Michael Vieira, and Cody Leeming. On October 22, it took an overtime period for the Amherstburg Admirals to take down Essex 3-2.

• Three Essex Minor Hockey Association travel teams took part in tournaments over the October 20th weekend. The Atom Major team headed to Woodstock, Ontario, for the Woodstock Regional. The Novice AE were in Dorchester, Ontario to represent Essex in the Dave Clark Memorial Novice Tournament. The Peewee Minor headed across the border to Ann Arbor, Michigan for The Fall Colours tournament.

The Atom Minor Ravens took the first three games of the tournament beating Cambridge Hawks 2-1, Woodstock Navy Jets 3-1, and Milton Winterhawks 4-3, before falling to the Welland Tigers in game four of the tournament by a score of 8-5.

• The Windsor Essex County Sports Hall of Fame (WECSHOF) held its annual Induction Ceremony on October 20, 2017, to induct Anne Botica (Grover), Peter Cusumano, Brittany Hedderson, Todd Nadon, Alice Bell, Jerry Kauric, Joanne Rothery, and the late Bob Weepers.

• The Windsor AKO Junior Men’s Basketball Team (1974-79) and the Riverside Bantam-Midget Holiday Hockey Tournament were given special recognition in the Team and Event category.

• W.R.A.C.E. is gearing up for the Jingle Bell Run, Walk & Wheel, in Essex, on November 12. The annual event is hosted by Ken Knapp Ford, in support of Community Living Essex County. Information is available, under events, online at: www.wrace.org

• On Sunday, October 22, the Windsor-Essex County owned horses; Howdy Partner (1st), On Golden Ponder (7th Race), Bulldog Tenacity (9th Race) Mach Shark (8th Race), and Shark Outta Water (10th Race) all finished first at Leamington Raceway.

If you have any local sports news, scores, or highlights to share, please email essexfreepress@on.aibn.com.