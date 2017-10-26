Essex 73’s Trend Continues

by Garrett Fodor

The Essex 73’s early season trend of splitting games continues to haunt the home-team.

Entering Tuesday, sitting tied for third in the standings, Essex looked to avenge its 4-2 loss to Lakeshore from the week prior. The 73’s had to do so without Coach Cam Crowder and veteran William Stadder. Both had to sit out because of misconducts, so some rookies were needed to step up against the Blenheim Blades.

And step up they did, Jack Sanko opened the scoring with his first junior goal. He beat Eric Stewardson with seven minutes remaining in the first period. And to close out the frame, Essex doubled its lead with the man-advantage as Anthony Cristofaro blasted a slapshot in through the point.

In period two, Essex continued its strong play, controlling the puck for much of the 20 minutes in the offensive zone. Blenheim was held to just 10 shots in the period. Essex’s rookies continued to step up and scored four goals in the period, including Sanko registering his second of the night and his third point with an assist.

With Essex leading 6-0 after two periods, tempers started to flare in the third period with the teams amassing 64 penalty minutes in the period. Michael Vieira opened the scoring 42 seconds into the final period before the teams exchanged goals in the final minutes. Essex took sole possession of third place, with an 8-1 victory.

Closing out the week, the 73’s traveled to face their crosstown rivals, the Integrity Amherstburg Admirals, on Sunday evening. The Admirals entered the game tied for eighth in the standings.

From the opening 20 minutes, fans were expected to see the two rivals play a close, marginal game. Both teams were very methodical with their breakouts and rushes. After a scoreless period, shots were 12-6.

Fans were treated to an exciting second period as they combined for four goals. Opening the scoring was Amherstburg’s Dylan Muzzatti, who capitalized while Essex was in the penalty box two minutes in, beating Tyler Ryan with a snapshot in close. With five minutes remaining, William Stadder tied the game at one, capping off a beautiful passing play from line-mates Michael Vieira and Michael Ruttinger, who was appearing in his first game of the season. Amhersburg responded just over a minute later. Closing out the frame, Adam Gaiarin deflected a shot off an Admiral defender and the puck went by Ben Larder.

Teams skated to a scoreless third period. They went into overtime. In overtime, the Admirals set the pace and did not allow Essex a shot. As a result, the Admirals were able to capitalize on a tired Essex unit and prevailed 3-2 over the 73’s. In net for Essex was Tyler Ryan, who turned away 18 of the 21 shots he faced.