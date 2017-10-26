OPP Report – Help is needed identifying theft/fraud suspect

(ESSEX COUNTY, ON) – The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) is looking for assistance in identifying the male pictured in the attached video surveillance.

On October 15th, 2017 a woman parked her vehicle at an establishment in the town of Essex, Ontario. While she was inside the business, the male suspect entered the vehicle and removed a credit card. At approximately 4:30 p.m. the same day, the suspect male was captured on video surveillance using a credit card at a gas station in the town of Lakeshore, Ontario. The credit card was subsequently used at 3 other businesses by the same suspect.

Police are asking that anyone able to identify the suspect immediately contact the OPP CSCU at (519) 723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.