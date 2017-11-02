Tiny Tots trick-or-treat along Talbot

by Sylene Argent

With jack-o-lantern themed baskets in hand, while dressed in their Halloween-best, hundreds of area youngsters braved the cooler weather on Tuesday morning to participate in the Essex Centre BIA’s annual Tiny Tot Parade.

Starting near the Arthur Avenue/Talbot Street intersection, the young participants trick-or-treated, with the guidance of their parents or caregivers, along the main route through Essex Centre’s downtown corridor.

Area businesses are always excited to participate and hand out candy for the event, and the Essex Centre BIA is pleased to provide candy for the Essex District High School students who line the streets to help hand out candy, too.

OPP officers safely helped the parade-going youngsters across the street along the route.

The Essex Centre BIA enjoys hosting this annual event to add a little excitement to Town and provide area youngsters an opportunity to trick-or-treat a little earlier in the day. It also helps get local parents into the downtown area to window shop as they proceed along the parade route.

Though Halloween, for youth, tends to be about getting, the Essex Centre BIA instilled the importance of sharing as its reps collected non-perishable food items for area food banks from the participants.

Looking ahead to the upcoming holiday season, the Essex Centre BIA is offering its E$$ex Centre Downtown Dollar$ program, will co-host the tree lighting event in cooperation with the Essex Salvation Army on the evening of November 24, and will host the BIA Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, December 9.

To learn more about upcoming Essex Centre BIA events, log onto essexbia.com.