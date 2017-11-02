Tom Robson honoured as Citizen of the Year

by Sylene Argent

A large crowd welcomed the 2017 Essex Citizen of the Year, Tom Robson, with a standing ovation on Saturday evening. Robson was officially recognized as Citizen of the Year during the annual banquet held, this year, at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201).

Emcee Tom Bonneau introduced Robson, a WWII veteran and outstanding community member, as a great honouree.

Bonneau said Robson was there to help him when he first joined the K of C and that is something Robson was known to be. He has always been the go-to guy when someone needed advice or a piece of wisdom.

In addition to serving his county as a WWII Veteran, Robson has also served his community in a variety of ways. He has been a long-time member of the Essex Knights of Columbus, and was know to drive cancer patients to and from appointments and treatments, and was always the guy that community organizations sought out when help was needed.

“This is special event,” Essex MPP Taras Natyshak said. Before the banquet, he was thinking abut the word ‘citizen’ and how it means what is given to the community.

Robson’s involvement embodies that, “[He is] an exemplary citizen; someone we can all strive to be.” Natyshak said he wishes Robson well, and further commented in just talking with Robson, a real sense of the compassion he has for his community is noticed.

MP Tracey Ramsey said Robson has given a lot back to the community, his story is an example of what veterans give and gave to serve their nation.

“Tom and I often have wonderful chats…he is always up on politics,” Ramsey said, adding it is always a pleasure to talk with him.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman, on behalf of the Town, congratulated Robson on the recognition. It has been said the strength of a community is determined by its volunteers, and Robson has exemplified that, he said.

“The service you have provided your nation and community make Tom a wonderful candidate for the award,” Bjorkman said.

Craig Chartier said Robson is a friend. When he first got involved with the Legion, Robson was a big help. He is also an educator, and often talks about his service as a WWII veteran with local students.

Chartier read a greeting sent to Robson from Indiana, with a message that said, “You are an inspiration to us all.” It was from local serviceman Joe McLeod.

Knights of Columbus Grand Knight BJ Harrison gave a run down of Robson’s community involvement. Robson has been a member of that organization for over six decades, taking on executive roles.

Robson would attend all of the events. “To this day, he still comes out to all our events,” Harrison said. “Tom has been an inspiration to me. Tom you are a hero; our hero, and I thank you for the freedom.”

He personally thanked Robson for defending Malta as part of the Navy service personnel during WWII, this was one of Robson’s many missions. Malta is where Harrison’s family is from. Had Robson not defended Malta, perhaps his grandparents would not have survived the war and he may not be here without that courage, Harrison said.

Resident Ib Fynbo said when he moved into town, Robson quickly became a friend. “We both enjoyed Euchre.

We both enjoyed playing, we both enjoyed winning,” he said.

Robson and Fynbo began playing together.

“What is that magic he has?” Fynbo said he once asked himself when noticing Robson would get all these hugs from women.

“When I work with him, I feel better,” Fynbo said, noting perhaps that spirit is what made Robson so huggable.

Fynbo is also President of the Windsor-Essex St. Vincent de Paul. There is a rule book that says when a client is served, do it with hope and respect. “This is what the man is,” he said of Robson, who also volunteered for this organization as well.

Robson’s daughter, Marlene, said she gets a little emotional when she talks about her dad. Her dad was around nine-years old when he moved to town from Woodslee. “He brought my mother here from Cape Breton to raise his family.”

“Over the years, we took nice family vacations. No matter where we went, he was always happy to get home to Essex,” she said, adding her mother thought Essex was the prettiest little Town, and that meant a lot to her dad.

“I think that being a good citizen begins with being a good family man,” she said, adding her dad taught her and her siblings the value of honesty.

His son, Tim, explained a story when his mother, Clara, accidentally overflowed the sink, which leaked into soap under the counter, leaving a huge mess.

“My mother laughed hysterically,” he said, “My dad just took in stride.”

Robson gave thanks to his nominator. He felt very honoured to stand with the Citizens of the Year who have been honoured in the past. He mentioned one feat many years ago when he and one other leader took 50 kids

to camp. Today, that would not be allowed, he joked.

The Essex Citizen of the Year program has been a tradition locally, since 1978. The Rotary Club of Essex hosted the dinner portion of the evening, and boasted about a perch and roast beef dinner. The Citizen of the Year banquet not only recognizes an outstanding community member, it is also a fundraiser for Heritage Essex, which maintains the historic Essex Railway Station.

Heritage Essex, the Essex Rotary Club, and the Essex KofC jointly host the event.