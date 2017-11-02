Howling at the Moon – Minimum Wage, revisited

by Sylene Argent

So, I went out recently and visited a favourite spot of mine. It would have been a busy night for this somewhat local business, but instead of the typically, super-friendly staff, I was greeted by a machine to pay.

At first, I was confused. Perhaps I had to wait for someone to serve me, but there was staff showing visitors how to pay using the machine. My heart broke. I can’t say for sure, but my instinct told me it was a cost-saving measure to help with the increase in the minimal wage jumping from $11.40 per hour to $14 in January. But, perhaps, they were just short staffed that night, you never know.

I wrote about my fears of this minimum wage jump a few months back. But I think we are starting to see our small businesses, the backbones of our community, beginning to compensate for that projected increase.

Just googling this, remembering it is the internet and not everything on it is true, there are many cautions that thousands of jobs will be lost as a result province-wide.

With such an increase, so will the costs of food and living. I’m always surprised that my two bags of groceries, no matter where I go, can cost anywhere from $40 to $60 as it is.

A few years ago, there were many regional businesses jumping on the Pathway to Potential’s Living Wage program, which was launched in 2015. In August of that year, it announced seven of its newest living wage employers for Windsor-Essex.

This program was a regional living-wage campaign with the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce that was launched through a luncheon. An article submitted to the EFP in August of that year stated, “The event took place as a luncheon to celebrate local employers and share how recruiting employers to pay a living wage is one of the best local economic development strategies we can employ. Since then they have been recruiting additional employers.

Using the national framework for a living wage that the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and other leading experts created, the article continued, the living wage rate for Windsor-Essex as $14.15 per hour without benefits and $13.10 per hour with.

Our teens and young adults will really suffer if the region will see a scaling back of jobs and a replacement with automation. Many of the jobs they enjoy would be the ones replaced by machines. Many or going to try and enter the work force after high school or receiving a post-secondary diploma, without much work experience, I fear, as a result.

Work experience is always good. It teaches us how to conduct ourselves, teaches us the value of a dollar, and allows us to work as a team and learn to resolve conflict in a mature manner. Those jobs also humble us. No matter our education, no one is ever better than the next individual. So, it is always good to know just how challenging those minimum wage jobs can be. It reminds us to be patient while waiting an extra minute for our coffee, sandwich, or burger.

Maybe there is a bit of light at the end of this tunnel, but I haven’t thought of it yet. And, I am really trying to.