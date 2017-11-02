Local historian captivates audience at HEIRS meeting

by Adam Gault

A local historian attracted a full house of curious history buffs to a Harrow Early Immigrant Research Society (HERIS) event last Thursday evening. The event offered an entertaining and animated telling of the story of Canada’s confederation.

The event, hosted in conjunction with HEIRS and the Town of Essex Heritage Committee, featured self-described history buff “Seamus Gunn,” and his storytelling on the lead up to July 1, 1876. This included the many not often heard stories and events that made the confederation of the nation a reality.

Gunn, portrayed by Doug Robinson, presented the history of Canada in his one-of-a-kind delivery and prose.

He explained his love of history has been a lifelong journey that started when he was a child. He would devour every history book he could get his hands on at the Windsor Public Library.

Since that time, Gunn has hoped to instill that love of history in everyone he meets during his storytelling experiences.

“I’m a storyteller, not a lecturer,” Gunn said. “What I’m hoping to do tonight is give you a really wild, wonderful overview of some of the shenanigans that went on over the process of confederation and I’m hoping that I give you one little nugget of something that makes you curious enough that you go home and find out more for yourself.”

Arthur Rankin was one of the primary figures in Gunn’s presentation, highlighting an often forgotten local, and influential figure in Canada’s development.

Born in 1816 in the United States, Rankin moved to the Windsor-Essex area as a young man and served as militiaman during the 1837 rebellion. He was later elected to parliament of the Province of Canada as a representative for Essex in 1854.

Despite a rather tumultuous political career that was fraught with scandal, including an illegal attempt to raise a Canadian Regiment to fight for the Union in the American Civil War, Rankin was instrumental in his support for a Canadian confederation in 1867.

Gunn also recounted how our first Prime Minister Sir John A. MacDonald was an outspoken politician known to take to the drink rather frequently, which in one instance resulted in a session of parliament put on hold so the Prime Minister could relieve his upset stomach.

That being said, Gunn ended his presentation with a powerful quote from John. A MacDonald that he believes should resonate and relate with Canadians to this very day.

“We are a great country, and shall become one of the greatest in the universe if we preserve it. But we shall sink into insignificance and adversity if we suffer it to be broken.”

Gunn added Macdonald believed Canada’s greatest threat to its continued unity lay not outside our borders, but within, and that Canada’s continued strength will be found in a continued sense of community in going forward.

“Stick together, be kind to each other, be patient, we can work it out, and we will be a great country.”