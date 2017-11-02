Homework/Mentorship program launched through CAS in Leamington

by Sylene Argent

Thanks to generous support from two local corporations, the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation was able to officially launch the Leamington Homework/Mentorship Program last Thursday morning.

Highline Mushrooms has committed $50,000 to the Foundation, which includes $5,000 annually over five years for capital and operational costs of the program. This is in addition to also contributing $5,000 annually over 5 years to the Back to School Program, which provides County children who receive services from the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society with new backpacks and school supplies.

Libro Community Credit Union, through the Libro Prosperity Fund, also forwarded $9,150 towards start-up costs for the Homework/Mentorship program, which utilizes equipment and resources.

Mike Clark, Manager of Public Relations & Fund Development for the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation, noted the Homework/Mentorship Program is designed to increase self-confidence and academic performance in the youths who participate.

“The [Windsor] homework program has proven to be successful in increasing self-confidence,” Clark said of the youths who utilize the program.

This program, Clark said, will mirror the program the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society has in Windsor, which is utilized by around 45 students. He suspects the Leamington program will become just as popular as the program grows for children in need in the southern part of the County.

He noted the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society moved into its current County location, in the Community Hub 33 facility on Princess Street in Leamington, around a year ago. He said there is space to grow there.

It was noted the Windsor program has proven to be successful as skills are developed and interest in studies is enhanced. Resources include iPads, laptops, and learning materials. The program is volunteer driven. Volunteer tutors include high school and university students to retirees.

The government funds the Children’s Aid Society for mandated services, its Foundation raises funds to ensure programs, like the Home Work initiative launched last week, are available to youth in helping them challenge difficult situations and go after their dreams, Clark said.

In order to accommodate the program, a child-friendly space is being transformed at the Leamington office to do so.