Murder Mystery takes CTMHV visitors back to 1895

by Adam Gault

Amateur detectives and sleuths of all ages faced bone-chilling weather and an even more chilling “crime scene” on Saturday evening to take part in the annual Village Murder Mystery event. More than 1000 visitors packed the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village (CTMHV) to participate.

The annual Halloween-themed tradition goes back at least a decade. It transforms the normally dormant village to come to life with a colourful assortment of characters who wouldn’t be out of place in any frontier settlement during the late Victorian period.

Visitors to the event had the opportunity to interview any of the costumed characters in the hopes of solving the event’s murder before the deadline of 9 p.m. With the actors dedicated to their roles of accurately portraying an 1890s village over the course of the evening, guests were treated to a level of immersion and an interactive experience that is hard to replicate outside of this setting.

“The actors involved are all people we know,” Cassandra Marujo said, a historical interpreter at CTMHV and author of the Murder Mystery for three years running. “Some people do it every year, so we have some people that have been here for the past five or six years.”

As guests questioned the various townsfolk about the details surrounding the murder, caution had to be taken. Many of the villages could be serving their own interests and possibly be trying to lead detectives astray in their search for the true culprit.

This year’s mystery was entitled “Star Crossed.” Taking place in the small village of Greeneville in 1895 where a long-time feud between two families over an alleged baby swapping had seemingly resulted in the murder of a woman who was ready to expose the truth.

Guests who selected the correct culprit and submitted the answer in their detective notebook before 9 p.m. were entered into a raffle for a chance at several prizes.

Community events like the annual murder mystery have a long track record in bringing new interest to the educational services and historical value the CTMHV can provide to people of all ages. It is also an important fundraising event for museum upkeep, the children’s educational programs, and field trips that are hosted on the museum grounds.

For information on getting involved with the CTMHV or upcoming programs and events, visit ctmhv.com.