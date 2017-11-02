St. Paul’s honours foster parents at annual Legacy of Heroes

by Adam Gault

St. Paul’s Anglican Church honoured the contributions of foster parents this past Sunday with the annual Legacy of Heroes presentation.

Now in it’s third year, the event honours people and groups who have made positive contributions in the lives of others within our community.

The event had its beginnings in 2015 when the church was looking at ways to engage with the wider community and honour the 35th anniversary of the 1980 Essex explosion.

It was decided that the first Legacy of Heroes would be to honour the emergency responders who answered the call of need after the explosion on that fateful day. Last year’s event was dedicated to workers who make a difference in people’s lives through their contributions with Community Living Essex County.

With several of the families at St. Paul’s involved in the foster parenting community, it only seemed natural that this year’s event would honour those often unsung heroes who make a positive impact in the lives of many vulnerable children within the community.

“There’s just this natural connection and we value kids so much,” St. Paul’s Reverend Chris Brouillard-Coyle explained. “The youth in our church family are just so special to us and we’re working on expanding our programming with youth. It just made such a natural connection this year to celebrate those who support vulnerable youth.”

The two groups honoured at this year’s event were the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society (CAS) and Five Fourteen.

“One week in October is Foster Parent Appreciation Week across the province, so for (Legacy of Heroes) to happen in October that they wanted to do this in appreciation to us is a big dead,” Dawn Marie Rocheleau said, a foster parent recruiter with the Windsor-Essex CAS.

Rocheleau explained some people have reservations about becoming foster parents because they feel it would be too difficult to let the child go at the end of their time with them.

“The biggest thing I hear a lot of people say is that they would never be able to let go, that it would just break their heart to have to have a child leave their home,” Rocheleau said. “I think if people think about it as giving a gift either way, whether that child returns home to their parents or they move on to an adoptive family that’s going to be there for them forever, I think they’re giving that gift to them.”

Chad Craig is the Administrative Director with Five Fourteen, Canada’s first foster care agency focused on the needs of LGBT youth.

“Almost all of youth who are in foster care are there because of abuse, neglect or rejection,” explained Craig.

“And obviously LGBT youth are more likely to suffer rejection, neglect and abuse than the average youth.”

Five Fourteen focuses on recruiting LGBT, or LGBT positive foster parents to provide safe homes for children in their care.

“Often those ally parents are people who have had one of their own kids come out as somewhere on the rainbow spectrum,” Craig explained. “And in some cases, it’s people who have already been foster parents for ages and are LGBT positive.”

The event also featured a raffle with prizes generously donated by many local businesses and restaurants.

Funds raised from the raffle will be used to support the two awarded foster parent agencies.