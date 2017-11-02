Essex Community Services Chili Cookoff offers sweet and hot dishes

by Sylene Argent

Last Thursday, volunteers, supporters, and staff with Essex Community Services transformed the Shaheen Community Room at the Essex Centre Sports Complex into a chili-wonderland to host its annual community cookoff competition.

Thanks to supporters from the community and local crock-pot artisans, the ninth annual chili cookoff was quite successful. 24 taste-worthy dishes were submitted from local businesses, organizations, and supporters.

Essex Community Service’s Executive Director Kelly Stack was quite confident that at least 300 patrons would be served during the event.

This year’s cookoff raised $2000 for the local organization that organizes the Snow Patrol program, collects warming items for Coats for Kids, offers the friendly visiting and security reassurance programs, an income tax clinic, foot care clinics, and transportation services to area individuals in need.

Three local firefighters put on their gear to brave the hot chili dishes submitted, in addition to taste-testing the sweet ones, too. The three firefighters judged all submissions with an Essex Community Services client and two members of Iron Horse. Jeremy Ouellette was named as the first-place winner, Turf Lounge was recognized as the second place spot-holder, and Amherstburg Community Services took third place. Winners earned a cash prize for their efforts.

The People’s Choice Award was a close one, but runner up was Tony deRyk from Kennedy Funeral Home and the winner, by 3 votes, was Gord Philp.

In addition to being a fundraiser for Essex Community Services, the annual Chili Cookoff is an outing and social opportunity for some of the local organization’s clients and also helps spread awareness about its programs and services throughout the community.

As the cool weather approaches, Essex Community Services is collecting and distributing items for Coats for Kids. Donations of adult and youth coats, snow pants, and assessors, such as hats, scarves, and mittens, are greatly appreciated. They can be dropped off during business hours at its 35 Victoria Avenue location.

Looking ahead, Essex Community Services will host its first Stout and About Craft Beer Tour on November 18. For more information about services, volunteer opportunities, or upcoming events, check out the organization’s Facebook page or website, essexcs.on.ca.