Howling at the Moon – Remembrance Day is Saturday

by Sylene Argent

This Saturday, many of us will head down to our local cenotaphs to participate in Remembrance Day services. And, I hope attendance will be great. It is a Saturday, but I hope the majority of residents see attending Remembrance Day ceremonies as more important than enjoying an afternoon at home.

We owe so much to our veterans and fallen soldiers. I have written that in this column before, and will do that again this week. Every week I write my column, even if it is about a non-important issue, I take pride in being able to voice my opinion.

I especially enjoy seeing the youth interact with our veterans at the annual ceremony at the cenotaph. For the past few years, local students have handed out letters to our veterans. Smiles are always abundant while they hand them out. It is a precious moment to witness.

I think that connection, between youth and our veterans, is critical. We need to keep our young persons interested in wanting to learn about our history and those who fought for the freedom we enjoy in Canada today.

Without our youth caring, the sacrifices our veterans made will surely be forgotten one day. And, that would be a terrible thing. I hope our freedom never gets taken for granted and that, of course, it is never lost.

I used to think Remembrance Day should be a holiday to celebrate our veterans, but my mind was quickly changed after talking to the daughter of a veteran years ago. She had mentioned that her fear was that over time, the day would be recognized as just a holiday and its meaning would eventually be forgotten. If businesses close for an hour so on Remembrance Day, people are more likely to head down to the cenotaph, the odds to ensure we all remember well into the future are greater.

The Essex Centre Remembrance Day ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 11. Legion members and veterans will march from the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201), beginning at 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., a service will be held at Essex United Church. And, at 11 a.m., our veterans and their supporters will gather at the Essex cenotaph for the official wreath laying ceremony.

For those unable to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony, I hope they take a moment to think about what freedom means to them and about the lives that sacrificed so much so we can enjoy today. Thinking about life without freedom is gut-wrenching.

I am so grateful for the sacrifices made so that I can vote, voice my opinion, and make my own life-decisions. I cannot imagine a life where those things were not available to us as Canadians. To our veterans and fallen soldiers, I thank you for your service.