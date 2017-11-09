Voice of Experience – Great Memories

by Evelyn Couch

This is an ‘I remember when’ comment!

Few people owned a purebred dog and we were one of the families that had one. It was a collie and we had it shipped to us from Manitoba. It was an excellent farm dog when it was fully grown. We could send it to bring the cows at milking time. The only trouble was that the dog chased them too fast.

That was back in the days when anyone would pick up a penny that was in the mud.

Our nylons were two separate legs because pantyhose had not been made.

In those days, an attendant would clean your windshield after pumping the gas without being asked to do so.

We never had to pay for air being pumped into the tires and the attendant checked to be sure it was needed.

Way back then, we got trading stamps, but there are similar gimmicks today.

Right now, I am thinking I am going to have a hard time finding something to write about for next week. Have you got any ideas?