Gosfield North Communications supports five students with bursaries

by Sylene Argent

On Monday, October 30, Gosfield North Communications recognized the hard work and dedication of five local students who are committed to their studies.

Members of the Board of Directors and staff were pleased to hand-out bursaries to Cottam students Matt Van Dijk, Megan Simon, Chase Baillargeon, James Beattie, and Brenna Denduik.

These local students, and 2017 bursary winners, are expanding their education at post-secondary institutions. The financial contributions will surely alleviate some financial stress students can endure in the process.

Gosfield North Communications, every year, accepts applications from Cottam students, whose parents are members of the co-operative. This is a way to support future leaders and further support the community.

As Gosfield North Communications is a cooperative, its staff and directors see it as important to support youth-orientated endeavours.

Gosfield North Communications gives up to $2,000 each year through this program.