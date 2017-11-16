Community shows support at Remembrance Day ceremony

by Sylene Argent

Those who have served their nation in the fight for freedom and peace stood shoulder-to-shoulder with civilians on Saturday morning to take part in the local Remembrance Day celebration.

At the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, Essex residents bowed their heads around the local cenotaph, in a gesture of appreciation for the freedoms they enjoy today, thanks to the sacrifices veterans and fallen service personnel made and continue to make.

There was a huge turnout of community members at the cenotaph for the Remembrance Day ceremony, many of which proudly laid a wreath at the base of the cenotaph to commemorate the lives of loved ones who signed up to serve their nation.

In addition, wreaths were laid in recognition of the country, the province, Essex County, the Town of Essex, the Essex Legion, the Essex Legion’s Ladies’ Auxiliary, local service clubs, boy scouts, girl guides, and on behalf of all veterans.

Wes Garrod, President of the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201), welcomed the many attendees to the event. He said the annual Remembrance Day ceremony is hosted to pay tribute to the many men and women who, “served our country so we can have the choices and freedoms we do have.”

“Many paid the supreme sacrifice,” Garrod said, adding that many were able to return home after their duties were completed, but some of those individuals may not have return the same. It is because of those brave men and women we have the freedoms we have.”

To see the large crowd of residents at the cenotaph was, “Overwhelming,” Garrod said. He rhetorically asked if anyone knew of the song, “The Wind Beneath My Wings?” The song includes the lyrics, “Did You Ever Know that You Are My Hero?” He said those who have served are everyone’s heroes.

As a way to get local youth interested in the importance of Remembrance Day and continue the significant tradition of remembrance for those who sacrificed, Garrod announced that art students from Essex District High School will soon take the time to paint the names that are honoured and displayed near the cenotaph so they can be easily read.

During the ceremony, the Silver Ambassador Band provided live music, and members of the Kingsville-Essex Associated Band marched to and from the cenotaph as part of the parade procession with veterans, various groups of service personnel, and Legion members.