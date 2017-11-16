23rd annual Jingle Bell Run, Walk, and Wheel benefits CLEC

by Adam Gault

Grey skies and a slight drizzle couldn’t dampen the planned festivities as more than 200 runners took to the streets of Essex Centre on Sunday morning to participate in the annual Jingle Bell Run, Walk, and Wheel, which began from Ken Knapp Ford.

For nearly a quarter of a century, the event has been a been a key fundraiser for Community Living Essex County (CLEC), raising thousands of dollars every year for the organization that assists individuals across Essex County who are living with intellectual disabilities.

Nancy Wallace-Gero, Executive Director of the CLEC, said many who take part in the event view it as the unofficial start to the holiday season, which could be seen in the festive, Christmas-themed costumes worn by many in attendance.

The event featured a 10km run, a 5km walk, run, or wheel, and a Little Elf Run for participants 6-years old and under. In addition, a new option for participants this year included a 2km walk or run. Bob Blair, Chairperson of the Jingle Bell Run Steering Committee, explained the new 2km event was introduced as a way to make the event appeal to a wider-variety of individuals, and to give those interested a stepping stone into the sport of running.

Although attendance was down slightly from past events, the energy and enthusiasm of those who braved the chilly November air aided in raising funds and awareness for CLEC and all the programs and services its clients need. The event also provided an opportunity for participants to take part in the event with the many who benefit from CLEC’s services.

All who participated in this year’s event received a medal to commemorate their achievement, as well as the chance to win a variety of raffle prizes.

Walkers and Runners Around the County of Essex (W.R.A.C.E.) teamed up with CLEC one again this year to host the event, with the organizers thanking the many supporters and sponsors who make the annual event a continued success.