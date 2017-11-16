Howling at the Moon – Faith in humanity

by Sylene Argent

Our faith in humanity can sometimes be challenged when instances happen that deflate the perspective we have of the world.

We all have had those moments, whether we heard about them or had something directly happen to us.

One only has to watch the news on most nights for a few moments before beginning to question how much good there really is left in the world.

Though the saying goes, ‘good news travels fast,’ I’d say bad news travels even faster in most instances. And it has this way of burrowing into, and destroying, the positive view people may have of this place we all call home.

But, every-so-often, we meet someone who goes out of their way to do good, and that rejuvenates our own sense of call to action. We forget about the bad and stop complaining about it as we allow ourselves to become pillars of greatness in our communities, our country, and the world.

Sometimes, the best teachers, when it comes to shedding a positive light on a world that can so often be depicted as being draped in darkness, are our youth; many of which have not yet let the root of negativity burrow into their personal world-view.

I have witnessed a few of these positive instances lately, and I am glad I was able to.

A few weeks back, we had a brotherly duo of Caleb and Gavin Brockman collect donations for the Essex Area Food Bank. In addition, Caleb volunteers at the food bank weekly, recognizing the need.

Our EDHS Rotary Interact Club is growing, and these students are beyond willing and excited to get involved in their community to support local causes and the sister school in Maforeka.

Finally, our EDHS students showed veterans their sacrifices are appreciated during a special Remembrance Day event hosted at our cenotaph on Friday morning. And, it was very noticeable the students wanted to be there. In addition, kudos to the EDHS Concert Band for its performance during the ceremony. Despite some of the instruments freezing up due to the very cool weather, they sounded amazing. I can only imagine the time they spent to learn and perfect the music specifically selected for Remembrance Day.

On Saturday, I was so impressed with the community turn out at the Remembrance Day ceremony. It was a Saturday, and it is easy to get side tracked by duties at home, but the attendees were nearly pouring out onto the street.

Further, there were several members of a minor Ravens hockey team who brought a sign to the ceremony to show support to veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifices for the freedom we all enjoy today. I thought that was great. But, they really blew my mind when, at the end of the ceremony, they walked up to the cenotaph, and while looking at the wreaths laid in remembrance of loved ones who had served, placed their arms on each others’ shoulders to hold a final moment of silence before they departed.

Ugh, the heartstrings were pulled.

It is much easier to see negativity than positivity sometimes, but it does exist. And, we can allow that positivity to influence and motivate ourselves to do good if we let it. We just have to remind ourselves to look for it, sometimes.