Let’s Talk About – We remember

by Evelyn Couch

Did you attend a Remembrance Day service on November 11? This is the first year I did not go to the service in Essex Centre. Instead, I watched the televised ceremony presented live on our local station. It was a glorious event.

There were not very many veterans of World War ll and most were from the Korean War.

It was gratifying to see so many children there, and I hope the day is never made a holiday from school as it was when I was going to public school. I really did not know what it was all about, so it carried no meaning for me then. Certainly, it did not fill the vow of, “We will remember them.”

Did you read the article about the line in John McCrae’s poem, “In Flanders Fields?” I was in the third line of the second verse and someone interpreted the words, “Loved and were loved” to indicate he had a girlfriend. However, I think he could have been thinking of the love of his family. His challenge is in the last verse where it reads, “Take up our quarrel with the foe,” and continues, “If ye break faith with us who die we shall not sleep.”

Something to think about