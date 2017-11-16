CUPE Local 27 presents cheque to Ronald McDonald House Windsor

by Adam Gault

CUPE Local 27 helped bring smiles to representatives of the Windsor Ronald McDonald House (RMH) on Wednesday, November 7 with a donation of $4,000. The donation will help fulfill the $400,000 pledge WE C.A.R.E. for Kids made as part of its campaign to bring the RMH to the Windsor-Essex region.

Since 2016, RMH Windsor has been available to make the lives of parents and families with sick children at the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met Campus a little more stress free. This was the first in-hospital RMH in all of Canada.

“The families are able to just be down the hall. They don’t have to worry about leaving the building their sick child is in,” Christine Richer, Manager of RMH Windsor, explained. “(Having to stay elsewhere) can really weight heavy on parents.”

Richer added that RMH’s main focus is hospitality, and that providing families with a comfortable living environment goes a long way during long hospital stays for them and their children.

“This is their home away from home. From here, we provide them with all their basic needs, whether it’s a shower or food,” Richer said. “This is a place where they can get the respite that they need from the hospital environment, but know that they’re close by and be able to participate in their child’s care.”

Dan MacNeil, Treasurer of CUPE Local 27, who was on hand to present the cheque during the morning ceremony, said the donation was part of CUPE Local 27’s commitment to helping those in need throughout the community.

“We’re committed to supporting services that help the kids in society,” MacNeil said. “They (RMH) provide a very necessary service. You have a lot of families that depend on this.”

Before the opening of RMH Windsor in 2016, many regional families had to travel to London in order to have accommodations with RMH while their children were receiving long-term hospital care. The modern and contemporary designed facility in Windsor has gone a long way in alleviating much of the stress from having to travel several hours from home.

Richer explained the feedback from parents since opening the Windsor facility has been incredibly positive, with families explaining how happy they are to now have this incredible service right here in Windsor-Essex.

“It’s the same theme we hear from every parent, how grateful they are, but also that they’re grateful for us taking care of them, so that they can better take care of their sick child,” Richer said. “There’s never anything negative that comes out of this. It definitely allows parents to heal faster, and also to help them cope with what they’re dealing with.”

Richer finished by saying that RMH Windsor is always looking for a number of volunteers to assist with tasks at RMH including food preparation, fundraising, or just being able to brighten the days of children and parents staying at the facility.

For more information on Ronald McDonald House or its volunteer opportunities, visit rmhc-swo.ca.