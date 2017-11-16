High school students offer remembrance at the cenotaph

by Sylene Argent

It was a time for a moment of silence and solemn commemoration on Friday morning as students from Essex District High School attended an early Remembrance Day celebration at the local cenotaph.

The students marched down to the cenotaph from the high school, escorted by representatives of the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201). They attended the event to pay tribute to service men and women who fought for Canadian freedom, recognizing that those who served in the First and Second World War were not much older than they are presently, and in some cases, the same age.

Local Veteran, Ed Caza, attended the event. He served in the Korean War and WWII. He was in his teens when he enlisted.

Wes Garrod, President of the Essex Legion, was pleased to see the high school students at the cenotaph in a show of gratitude to those who fought for their freedoms, some of whom paid the supreme sacrifice.

With local youth hosting and attending Remembrance Day ceremonies, the importance of the tradition will continue, Garrod noted.

“We are here today to remember the people who served, are still serving, and those who have passed on while serving,” Garrod said. He added that having the students at the cenotaph helped, “Remember the very many men and women who have fallen.”

Kim Gilliland, Branch Padre, offered a few prayers at the cenotaph, which was followed by a moment of silence that allowed everyone a way to remember in their own special way.

He prayed for the rememberance of the sacrifices made and for those who experienced spiritual, emotional, and physical injuries while serving their nation.

Several wreaths were placed at the base of the cenotaph during the ceremony. Dakota DeRoy, EDHS’s Student Council Prime Minister and Principal Michael Hawkins proudly carried two of the wreaths presented.

The EDHS Concert Band’s flawless musical performance at the event added a further tug at the heart-string of those who attended. The commemoration was a beautiful show of respect and gratitude for veterans and to the service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.