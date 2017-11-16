Essex 73’s offense fueling success

by Garrett Fodor

The Essex 73’s continued to improve upon its early-season struggles, while scoring its way out of problems.

This past week, the 73’s had a slow week, which gave the dinged-up teammates a chance to heal. It also offered a glimpse into the future, giving a trio of APs a chance to show their stuff to Essex faithful and the rest of the league. The first of two games was held on Tuesday night as the home-team hosted the Wallaceburg Lakers.

In its previous meeting on October 10 against Wallaceburg, Essex prevailed 6-0. On Tuesday, Essex set the tone of the re-match early in the night. William Stadder opened the scoring three minutes into the opening frame. Essex continued to dominate and hold the puck in the offensive zone in the opening period and throughout the game. As a result, Essex skated into the first intermission with the scoreboard reading 4-1.

Wallaceburg beat 73’s goalie Tyler Ryan for the second time of the night just 34 ticks after puck drop into the second period. From there, the period, and the game for that matter, was all Essex. The 73’s continued to overwhelm the Lakers’ goalie and defense. The 73’s scored seven unanswered goals in the period, including Stadder getting a natural hat trick and increasing his total on the night to five.

Closing out the game, Essex netted two more goals in the third period, while holding the Lakers to a lone shot. Essex prevailed 13-2. Leading the way was Stadder and line-mate Wyatt O’Neil, who each had five points. The only skater for the 73’s not to record a point was Braydon Davis.

To close out the week, Essex was on the road Sunday to face the struggling Blenheim Blades. Entering Sunday, Blenheim had loss its last five straight games. For the Blades faithful, it looked good early in the game as Essex goaltender Tyler Ryan was beaten twice in the opening 12 minutes. But, Essex received a pair of goals in the final four minutes. Luke Gecse was the first to beat Blades’ goalie, Eric Stewardson, followed by Sylvano Valente two minutes later. Valente blasted home a point-shot with the extra skater on a Blenheim delayed penalty.

The 73’s players used their strengths in the middle frame. It is no secret that the Essex special teams have been lethal early in the season and they worked on Sunday. The lone two goals of the period were scored by the visiting 73’s. William Stadder netted a shorthanded goal as he went end-to-end, making several quick moves to undress Stewardson. Cody Leeming scored his fourth goal in the last three games as he beat Stewardson with a blast from the point on the powerplay.

In the third period, the Blades scored two goals in the opening 10 minutes to tie the game at 4. Luckily for the Essex faithful in attendance, the 73’s speed began to wear down the Blades and forced the hosts to take penalties in their frustration. Ryan Wismer unloaded a sneaky snapshot, which went untouched as it cruised by a screened Stewardson. It was Wismer’s first goal for Essex and a crucial one as it was the eventual game winner. He finished the night with 1 goal and added two assists. Essex held on for a 5-4 nail-biting win. Shots were 23-21 for Blenheim.