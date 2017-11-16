OPP reports – OPP arrest man for vehicle thefts

On November 8th, 2017 at approximately 8:20 p.m. a patron attended a financial institution in the 100 block of Talbot Street North in the town of Essex, Ontario, entering the bank leaving his Chevrolet truck running in the parking lot.

The suspect, operating a Dodge passenger vehicle which had been stolen earlier in the day from the City of Windsor, Ontario observed the Chevrolet unoccupied in the bank parking lot, parked the Dodge and fled in the Chevrolet. The owner of the Chevrolet exited the bank and observed his truck missing and notified police.

OPP officers attended the area and at approximately 8:45 p.m. the vehicle was observed at a gas station in the 7000 block of Highway 3, Tecumseh, Ontario. The officer activated his emergency lights but the driver immediately fled the parking lot and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The officer, taking into account the safety of the public decided not to pursue the vehicle.

A few minutes later, OPP detective’s observed the stolen vehicle in the vicinity of Walker Road and Highway 3. The vehicle was followed from a distance before pulling into a gas station in the 5000 block of Walker Road in the town of Tecumseh, Ontario. The detective’s observed a lone male outside of the vehicle getting fuel and approached him on foot.

The accused observed the officers and attempted to get back into the vehicle and drive away but was arrested without incident.

A subsequent search of the motor vehicle located a pellet pistol, a disguise and assorted break in tools.

Terrence WELCH, age 21 of Amherstburg, Ontario is charged with the following offences:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Flight from Police

Resist Arrest

Possession of Break In Instruments

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Any person with information regarding this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.