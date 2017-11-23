Success of Goodfellows newspaper campaign will help many in need

by Sylene Argent

Despite the heavy rain on Saturday, and having less St. Clair College Fire Prevention students available to volunteer this year, members of the Essex Region Goodfellows said that this year’s 2017 Newspaper Campaign was quite successful.

Last Friday and Saturday, throughout the region, Goodfellows members, area firefighters, and volunteers took to main arterial intersections all over Windsor and Essex County to collect donations for area food banks as the holiday season draws near. This fundraiser helps area food banks support local individuals and families in need.

Essex Region Goodfellows member Wendy Pulleyblank-Cunningham estimated that over $46,000 was raised in Essex. The proceeds were forwarded to Essex-based food banks on the evening of Tuesday, November 21 at Essex Fire Station #1.

Local Goodfellows Newspaper Campaign proceeds are forwarded to The Essex Area Food Bank, the Essex Salvation Army, and the Harrow and McGregor chapters of the St. Vincent de Paul.

The 2016 Newspaper Campaign was a record-setter in Essex as around $53,000 was raised.