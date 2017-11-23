Howling at the Moon – Just a little patience

by Sylene Argent

The holiday season is getting closer with each passing day. For people like me, that is exciting. Christmas is my favourite time of the year. For others, it is a time of challenge or struggle.

Those difficulties can stem from a variety of reasons, including having to motion through the holiday season with financial stress, or after the passing of a loved one or other family-related circumstances.

It is important to keep in mind while we are shopping for items to make Christmas 2017 one for the record books, that it is not a great time for everyone. Even all that extra shopping and cleaning in preparation for guests can be overwhelming for those in charge of the Christmas spirit as work and every day life does not stop; all those holiday to-dos are additions to our already busy schedules.

No matter what may be weighing us down, we need to keep patient while we are shopping in stores, trying to park our vehicles in over-filled parking lots or maneuver our way down traffic-jammed roads, or in search for that hard-to-find gift. Every single person is feeling a little stressed, some more than others. We need to be patient and try not to let that stress ruin our day or the day of a loved-one or a complete stranger.

It sounds easy, but when we start to feel the heat of pressure burning, it is can be easy to fall victim to the moment.

As we push through the holidays, keep in mind those in need, too. Times can be difficult, or get difficult, for any one of us for a variety of reasons, often beyond our own control. I try to drop off a few toys for youngsters to a local cause of some sort. We can see that the local Santa’s Cause for Kids campaign is again being offered at many local businesses. The Essex Salvation Army is also collecting new, unwrapped toys at the Tree Lighting to he held at the Essex Municipal Building on the evening of Friday, November 24.

Though the holiday season can get expensive and stressful, we should make an effort to spread that Christmas cheer through kindness and patience, which can potentially be forwarded to someone who may be very much in need of a dose of positive uplifting.