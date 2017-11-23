Letter to the Editor

Mr Schroeder, I approached Town Council also with same results. Pretty much a ‘who cares.’ I asked for a Street light to be moved up one pole or an LED bulb for safety. No Luck. We have the same problem.

Poor pavement, no curbs, no side walks, and poor lighting, but, no problem raising taxes.

My biggest concern on our street, is that it is very busy with a lot of kids, walking back and forth to school.

Thank God no one has been killed. If it rains they have to walk in the middle of the street because of the flooding. We have people with disabilities in our area who won’t walk down Thomas.

Also, with the advance light at the corner of Talbot and County Rd. 8 (Tim Hortons), the traffic backs up almost behind the high school during rush hour. So, the Traffic speeds down our street to beat the light and get to the other side of town.

I cannot wait for the election.

Paul King

Thomas St.