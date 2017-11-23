Holy Name hosts electronic drive fundraiser

by Sylene Argent

Standing out in heavy rains on Saturday, staff and volunteers of Holy Name Catholic Elementary School collected old electronics from area residents.

The collection helped prevent no-longer used electronics from heading to the local landfill and further supported Holy Name Catholic Elementary School as a fundraiser.

As part of this campaign, the school was able to teach students about the power of recycling and was able to raise funds to buy new computers, too.

Organizers were pleased to fill one large storage unit with donated electronics through the collection, and that they received the amount of donations the did, despite the weather.

The fundraiser was hosted through the Ontario Electronic Stewardship program. Since the Ontario Electronic Stewardship program was established in 2009, around 67 million devices have been diverted from Ontario landfills.