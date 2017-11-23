Essex Centre BIA forwards holiday cheer

by Sylene Argent

The Essex Centre BIA forwarded donations to the Essex Area Food Bank and the Essex Salvation Army during its November meeting last Tuesday evening. This was a show of support, leading up to the holiday season, to two of the area’s organizations that lend a hand to area individuals and families in need throughout the year.

In addition, a donation was also forwarded to the Essex & Community Historical Research Society for accommodating the Essex Centre BIA to use the basement of the Carnegie Building for its monthly meetings for the majority of 2017.

Essex Area Food Bank volunteer Gerry Belanger, Major Sam Roberts of the Essex Salvation Army, and Laurie Kowtiuk, President of the Essex & Community Historical Research Society, gratefully received the donations on behalf of their organizations.

On Friday, November 24, the Essex Centre BIA and Essex Salvation Army will partner to host the annual Tree Lighting ceremony on the front lawn of the Essex Municipal Building. The festivities begin at 6pm.