Rotary Interact hosts pasta dinner for Maforeka

by Sylene Argent

The Essex District High School Rotary Interact Club continued its support for local causes as well as the local secondary school’s sister facility in Maforeka, Africa on Monday evening.

Members of this youth-orientated service club worked hard to plan and hosted the 7th annual Pasta Dinner at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201). Proceeds of the event will be forwarded to support EDHS’s sister school in Maforeka, Sierra Leone.

Organizers were pleased with the great community support. The students estimated $2000 had been raised on advanced ticket sales alone. During the event, they were able to update patrons on recent news at the African school that Essex helped build. They also enjoyed a meal amongst friends.

In 2010, Essex District High School and its feeder schools collectively solicited community support to raise funds to build a school in Maforeka, Sierra Leone, Africa through the Schools for Salone organization.

Thanks to generous support, EDHS’s sister school was operational in 2012.

The support didn’t stop there. Each year, EDHS sends $4000 to $5000 to sponsor students, send needed school supplies, and cover the costs to educate teachers.