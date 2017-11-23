Several bazaars kick off holiday spirit in Essex

by Sylene Argent

Sleigh bells could be heard ringing throughout Essex on Saturday as many local churches, organizations, or service providers hosted holiday-themes bazaars and craft shows. It was a perfect opportunity for shoppers to find a unique treasure for those hard-to-buy-for individuals on their Christmas lists.

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village (CTMHV) had a hall full of vendors on Saturday as its staff and volunteers hosted the annual Christmas Craft Show.

Funds raised through this event will benefit the Museum’s Children’s Education Program that gives hundreds of area-youths a hands-on history lesson every year.

The CTMHV will host a “Fill a Truck” campaign (November 25 to December 18 during business hours), to encourage area residents to bring in new, unwrapped toys to the Museum lobby. The items will be loaded into the Museum’s 1930 Model A truck and further forwarded to the Kingsville and Gosfield South.

Goodfellows to brighten Christmas morning of youths of families in need of a little support over the holiday season.

Visit ctmhv.com to learn about its hours of operation and about more upcoming events.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church hosted its November edition of its monthly Crafters’ Market on Saturday.

Organizer Sandra Lypps said the monthly event has been in operation for around a year-and-a-half and continues to gain momentum. Area residents have one more chance to visit the market before this holiday season, on December 16.

Lypps said the Markets have been a good fundraiser for the church, and features many different vendors each month.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church has a combined parish with Trinity Church in Cottam. At Trinity, on December 2 from 2-4 pm, there will be a candy cane hunt for youths aged three to 12. Trinity parishioners have been collecting new toys for the Cottam/Kingsville Fire Department to hand out this Christmas season for Kingsville and Cottam youths of families in need of a little support.

Parishioners are proud to announce its fidget blanket program has been hugely successful with over 400 blankets forwarded to area individuals in need. Parishioners craft these homemade blankets, using donated materials. The idea is that they will entertain those with dementia at area nursing homes. Brenda Lawson can be contacted if anyone would like to put in an order or make a donation at 519-839-5184.

Iler Lodge hosted its annual Fall Bazaar, on the retirement side of the facility, on Saturday afternoon. Community members, staff members, and residents of the facility were all invited to visit the vendors’ tables set up for the event.

The Fall Bazaar not only gave patrons a chance to shop in preparation of the upcoming holiday season, it also acted as a fundraiser for Iler Lodge’s Residents’ Council.

The Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Museum hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday and Sunday. Patrons to this event supported the local museum that preserves the area’s rich agricultural history. They also had a chance to shop at several vendor tables, offering an array of items.

Volunteers with the Museum manned one of the vendor tables, that offered an assortment of donated items, as an extra money earner. Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Museum President Gary Struhar said this was the fifth annual event.

Coming up, he said the Museum will host an appreciation banquet to recognize all the volunteers who helped out at the 2017 Essex County Steam & Gas Engine Show, which takes place annually. Next year’s show is planned to take place between August 10 and 12.