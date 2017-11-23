Lakeshore citizens who stop vehicle break-In, attacked with bear spray

submitted to EFP

On November 22, 2017 at approximately 12:30 a.m. OPP officers were dispatched to the area of St. Charles Street, in the Town of Lakeshore. Officers were responding to an incident wherein two individuals were injured as a result of a substance being sprayed into their eyes. The victims had interrupted two suspects attempting to enter into vehicles on St. Charles. The victims began to pursue these individuals and were sprayed with what is believed to be bear spray.

REMINDER of Legal Use of Bear Spray

Bear spray is legal in Canada for use only against attacking bears and is regulated by Health Canada and the Pest Control Products Act. Spraying people with bear spray is strictly prohibited. Under the Canadian Criminal Code it is illegal to sell, advertise or carry any product designed for personal protection against human attack.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to immediately contact the Lakeshore OPP at 519-728-1810.