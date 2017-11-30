Tree lighting sounds in holiday season with live music

by Sylene Argent

Jack Frost nipped at the noses of the many area residents who attended and enjoyed the annual Essex Centre Tree Lighting on Friday evening.

The Essex Centre BIA and Essex Salvation Army joined forces to host the local event, which offered hot food and drink, free horse-drawn carriage rides, and live music entertainment to kick off the Christmas season.

The Essex Public School Band and the Salvation Army South Windsor Band provided a musically festive flare to the evening. The two bands each took to the spotlight to offer an array of Christmas-theme favourites, while patrons sang along.

Attendees then gathered around the Christmas Tree at the Essex Municipal Building for the official flipping of the switch, which made the tree sparking with as assortment of festive lighting. It also highlighted the star the Essex Centre BIA donated just last year to enhance the festivities.

The Tree Lighting event is a special one for the Essex Salvation Army. Not only does it bring the community together leading into the holiday season, it kicked off an important fundraiser, the Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The Essex Salvation Army is looking to raise $80,000 this holiday season through its Kettle Campaign and Letter Campaign. These funds will help the Salvation Army support area individuals and families in need of support throughout the year through the many programs and services it provides, including the food bank.

All the funds collected through this initiative stay local.

Kettles will be placed at the Foodland and No Frills grocery stores in Essex Centre, and at Sandford & Son Super Market in Harrow Centre, in addition to the Walmart in Amherstburg, leading up to Christmas.

Volunteers are always needed to man the kettles for a short duration. If anyone can donate some time to do so, contact the church at 519-776-4628.

During the festivities, representatives of the Salvation Army also collected new, unwrapped toys for its Christmas Hamper program, which will include a holiday meal, in addition to toys for youth, for area families in need of a little support leading up to the holidays.

The Essex Centre BIA is preparing for Santa’s big visit to Essex Centre on Saturday, December 9. From 5-6 p.m. the jolly man in red will greet his young friends at Essex United Church to hear Christmas wishes. He will then participate in the Essex Centre Santa Claus Parade, which will travel down Talbot Street, beginning at 6:30p.m.