Howling at the Moon – Not feeling like one’s self

by Sylene Argent

Everyone of us faces challenges in our lives. Some face bigger or more difficult obstacles than others at any given time. Sometimes, those challenges can make it difficult to feel like one’s ‘normal self.’

I always try to look at those difficulties as tests to my character when they present themselves in my life; I don’t always pass, but I try to remain my ‘normal self’ when faced with difficulty. But, sometimes, I notice when I don’t let my emotions get the better of me, I can get a little “numb,” or perhaps “distant.”

It is ok to be human and act like a human. We may cry when sad or frustrated, we may get argumentative when challenged, we may get defensive when our flaws are pointed out. We can also be compassionate with others whom we know are dealing with difficult issues that are greater than our own.

We may over-react, we may make mistakes. Good thing we have means to apologize when we go slightly overboard.

Apologizing can be one of the hardest things one can do, but it can also be the most rewarding as hurt feelings can then heal, and those involved can then learn from the instance and grow. And, if we really make an effort, we will earn the understanding of someone else’s perspective.

I’m not sure if I agree that everything happens to us for a reason. It sure seems that is the case sometimes; and perhaps we get comfort in thinking the universe or a creator has a plan for us. That makes us feel less vulnerable. But, I will agree that everything we go through, both difficult and good, is a chance to learn and redefine, or strengthen, ourselves.

We can choose to be bitter or angry, we can choose to be arrogant or entitled, or we can choose to take the good with the bad. We can allow ourselves to enjoy the good when it is present, and combat the challenges when they appear with the grace we didn’t even know we had within ourselves.

Those decisions, though tough to make, are ones only we can make. And making them can be difficult when there are obstacles between us the goals we want to reach.

I read a public post on Facebook somewhere that said something along the lines that as we get older, reaching the next age should be like reaching the next level, comparing it to video games.

I like that idea, I thought it was clever. But, we certainly cannot use age as a measurement of wisdom. Only experience can be used to do that; and experience and age are not necessarily synonymous, but they certainly are closely linked.

I guess what I am trying to say is that one’s ‘normal self’ is always evolving. We change every day with the more experience we gain.