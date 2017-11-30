Hawkbots help MPP draft Bill to have rain barrels included at new homes

by Sylene Argent

Inspired to make a difference after learning about the sometimes-devastating effect heavy rains can have in creating flooding or potentially contributing to the creation of Algal Blooms, the Holy Name Catholic Elementary School Robotics team, “The Hawkbots,” is excited to unveil its hydrodynamics project at the Windsor First Lego League Qualifying Tournament on Sunday at St. Clair College.

The project was created with the competition theme, “hydrodynamics” in mind. It is hoped the project will grab the attention of judges.

In Sunday’s competition, the 10-person team, consisting of nine girls and one boy, will share a portion of a Private Members Bill they helped create that would require new homes to be equipped with at least two 200-litre rain barrels that would be attached to a downspout. The idea is to prevent flooding and surface water runoff into bodies of water.

Leading up to the competition, the team approached Essex MPP Taras Natyshak in hopes of drafting a provincial law.

Natyshak presented a Private Members Bill called, “An Act to amend the Building Code Act, 1992, the Insurance Act, and the Municipal Affairs Act in respect of flood avoidance, insurance, and recovery” at Queen’s Park last Thursday. It was given its first two readings. It is being evaluated for possible addendums at the committee level.

There are other portions to the Private Members Bill as well that Natyshak had worked on before the Hawkbots approached him. It includes that flood insurance shall not be declined on the basis of flooding if the flooding took place in a declared emergency; that disaster recovery assistance shall provide for residential properties that suffer flooding from sewer backup, without means testing; and that history of property insurance claims for residential prosperities in Ontario be made public.

Natyshak said he met with the students around the same time he was drafting the Bill. He thought the students’ idea of requiring new homes to install rain barrels would integrate well with the portions of the Bill he was working on.

They were specifically tasked to deal with the disposal of water, Natyshak said of the Hawkbots and the upcoming competition. He said he was amazed with the robotics aspect, but their problem-solving skills as a team was impressive. The Hawkbots, “Were focused and team-orientated. You couldn’t help but be impressed. It speaks well to the future,” Natyshak said. “I’m honoured to be able to work with them. I Hope it gets called to become law.”

The key, Natyshak said, is that the Liberals have a majority. They control what Bills go to Committee. After deputations and Committee amendments, the document will go back to Queen’s Park for third reading.

“I’m optimistic, the issue is on the radar,” Natyshak said, though, he added, it is difficult to say low long that process could take.

In the meantime, the Hawkbots are reaching out to every-other Ontario MPP in hopes this Bill gets a third and final reading and adoption.

During their prepared presentation, the Hawkbots noted water collected in rain barrels can be used to wash cars or water gardens.

During Sunday’s competition, the Hawkbots will also will put its self-made robot through an array of obstacles.