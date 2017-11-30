EPS hosts fun night of health and nutrition

by Sylene Argent

On Thursday evening, Essex Public School hosted a fun night that was designed to teach students and their families about health and nutrition.

The Parents Reaching Out (PRO) Grant, provided through the Ministry of Education, made the event possible.

The event included healthy tasting booths, an introduction to Zumba and yoga, drumming in the music room, and chances to win door prizes, thanks to local fitness-related businesses.

Essex’s Luke Tremblay, a National Power Lifting Champion, chimed in to provide some tips to those in attendance.

He said he wanted to pass along the message of the importance of healthy eating.

“You need food for fuel. The food you do eat is the energy you have for the day,” Tremblay said.

When Tremblay was in his youth, he was influenced by the popular local teacher, Frank Mazzara, who passed away earlier this year. Tremblay said Mazzara instilled the importance of nutrition in him.

Because of that influence, and a lot of training, Tremblay recently earned the national record in the Bench Press, pushing over 400lbs.

EPS’s Principal Tammy Meloche said the idea to host the event was ignited last year when the students took a survey that focused on and encouraged healthy eating and sleeping habits. Those things are taught in health class, but it was thought a fun event, where the youth could taste-test healthy snacks and fruit-infused water, would be a great way to introduce the students to a few healthy alternatives that they can prepare with parents or guardians at home.

Healthy recipes were handed out to the students that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provided for the event.

The event was a real success because of the long-list of volunteers who helped out. May of those volunteers were students, Meloche noted.

Laura Vermeer, Chairperson of EPS’s Parent Council, added the event was organized to help educate parents on how they could make healthier choices, which could lead to better working habits between students and their teachers and parents. It is hoped that the students will gain good nutritional behaviours at a young age and carry them throughout their lives.