ELK looking into power-outages

by Sylene Argent

ELK Energy Inc.’s Board directed its CEO Mike Audet to work with Hydro One to get arms around the problem of the power-outages its service users have been experiencing lately.

The decision was made at a Board meeting held last Thursday, Councillor Randy Voakes said, who sits on the ELK Board.

At the Essex Council Meeting held on November 20, Essex Council moved to send ELK a letter with a request to have someone explain to its users why the area was experiencing power-outages.

In addition, a mailout will be sent to consumers explaining what ELK is doing to fix the issue, Voakes said.

“We are working as quickly as we can to get the problem fixed,” Voakes said, adding he did not believe this issue was one that should have been brought up at a Town Council meeting.

“There was a process of different collective issues creating the problems,” Voakes said. Once Audet knew there was an issue, he immediately began problem-solving, Voakes said.

Voakes said communication on different levels seemed to be an issue. He urged those who are experiencing power-outages to contact ELK directly to make their issue known.

At the November 20 meeting, Councillor Sherry Bondy began discussions to invite representatives of ELK to the first meeting in December to address the power-outages experienced locally lately.

Council did approved sending a letter to ELK to ask for a rep to attend the next regular Council meeting at that time.

Bondy said there had been a bunch of complaints from Wards 4 and 3 recently regarding power-outages. She wanted to extend the olive branch out to the administrators at ELK to give a public explanation as to what is going on instead of trying to answer questions on her facebook.

She said she is on the Board of Directors at ELK, but is not the CEO or an engineer. She has tried to explain the issue, but she thought it would come better from the staff there. Whether the problem is ELK’s or a supplier issue, “We are working on it,” she had said then.