Volunteers thanked at annual appreciation night

by Sylene Argent

Volunteers are the backbone of any community. They work tirelessly to raise funds for worthy causes, enhance the physical environment of their town, host events for the enjoyment of others, or promote the community in some way.

On Friday evening, the Town of Essex invited its slew of volunteers out to the Shaheen Community Room at the Essex Centre Sports Complex for its annual Volunteer Appreciation Night.

The annual event was hosted as a way for the Town to say ‘thank you’ to its many volunteers.

Those who have volunteered with the Town through a local committee or through helping out at an event were treated to a night out in a beautifully decorated hall. They were able to socialize and learn about the other committees the Town has, while they enjoyed live musical entertainment provided by local musician and songwriter Justin Latam. They were also treated to hors d’oeuvres that were specially created for the event.

The volunteers were also presented with a small token of appreciation.