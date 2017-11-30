MP Ramsey hopes Liberals listen to local voices on NAFTA

submitted to EFP

On Wednesday, Essex MP Tracey Ramsey, who is also the NDP’s Critic for International Trade, welcomed the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Canada-U.S. Relations), Andrew Leslie, to Windsor.

They attended several round-table discussions, specifically to address issues relating to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations.

“The various meetings were extremely interesting and I certainly hope that Mr. Leslie was listening to the people at the table. People in Windsor and Essex are extremely worried about their jobs and about the future,” Ramsey said. “Our community is very aware of how important trade with the United States and Mexico is; we live on the border, we see how integrated our manufacturing and agricultural supply chains are, and we know the dramatic influence an unfair and poorly negotiated agreement could have on our local communities.”

These various discussions were held with representatives from Labour, Local Businesses, the Cross-Border Institute, the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation, and representatives from the academic, agricultural, and automotive communities–all of whom have direct and first-hand knowledge of the importance of a healthy trading relationship within North America.