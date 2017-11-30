HEIRS meeting explores shipwrecks of Point Pelee

by Adam Gault

The Harrow Early Immigration Research Society took members and guests underwater last Thursday as guest speakers Cris Kohl and Joan Forsberg presented the history of shipwrecks of Point Pelee.

The presentation was part of the local historical group’s November meeting, held at the Harrow Arena.

The Great Lakes historians, scuba divers, and husband and wife team, enthralled all in attendance with the stories of the many ships that have been lost in the unpredictable and treacherous waters that surround the point of Canada’s most southern mainland.

The duo has spent years diving and exploring the Great Lakes and have written numerous books, produced DVDs, designed shipwreck maps, and other academic works pertaining to shipwrecks of all eras from across the Great Lakes and their interconnecting waterways.

Kohl explained that although Lake Erie is the second smallest of the Great Lakes (Ontario is the smallest), it contains the largest amount of shipwrecks, with roughly 1,700 resting at the bottom of its shallow waters.

“One of the reasons for this high number of maritime casualties is three points of land that jut out dangerously into the lake from that north shore,” Kohl explained during the presentation. “These dangers to navigation, Long Point, Rondeau, and Point Peele, are very visible on navigation charts today, but Point Pelee is by far the most dangerous of these three geographical extensions.”

Much of the danger ships face surrounding Point Pelee can be attributed to the shallow waters, and the many low-lying islands that dot the navigation paths around the point.

“The wreck of the Northern Indiana lies in only 27 feet of water, a very short distance off the tip of Point Pelee,” Forsberg explained of a ship that fell victim to those dangerous conditions in 1856. “Because it lies so shallow, the shipwreck has been broken up and flattened by waves and ice over the years. A marker buoy is placed on it every spring because it is one of the shipwrecks in the marine heritage area called Erie Quest.”

The pair stressed the importance of protecting shipwrecks from the perspective of historical preservation, noting that over the years, many divers have taken souvenirs such as anchors and wheels from Point Pelee wrecks and brought them across international boundaries into the United States.

“Before (protective laws) went into effect, people were hauling away stuff in trucks,” Forsberg explained. “A lot of those people, as they got older, realized that these things should be seen by the public, and donated tons and tons of these artifacts to museums.”

Kohl and Forsberg continue to travel extensively around the Great Lakes region, giving talks on the more than 6,000 shipwrecks that dot the entire system.

Their books and DVDs can be found online at seawolfcommunications.com.