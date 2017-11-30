73’s extend winning streak after battling the Blades

by Garrett Fodor

The Essex 73’s had downtime this past week with only one game on the schedule.

On November 21, the 73’s hosted the struggling Blenheim Blades. Entering the game, Blenheim was on the losing-end in seven of its last eight games, scoring for a combined 15 goals. The Stobbs Division average for goals per game is 3.48.

In a previous meeting on November 12, the 73’s prevailed in a nail-bitter, 5-4. For the nearly 600 fans in attendance, last week’s game turned out to be like their previous match, another nail-biting thriller.

After an offensive barrage in the opening frame, with the shots on goal 13-8 for Essex, the teams skated to a scoreless opening period. The deadlock, however, was broken in the middle frame as former Chatham Maroon, Seth Henderson, beat 73’s goaltender, Tyler Ryan.

The goal was beneficial of sorts, as the offense was finally successful in finding the back of the net. The now motivated 73’s scored four unanswered goals in the period, from Anthony Cristofaro, Cody Leeming, Wyatt O’Neil, and William Stadder. Heading into the intermission, the 73’s sat comfortably ahead, 4-1.

In the decisive third and final frame, the teams’ tempers began to flare. Blenheim alone racked up 46 penalty minutes in the period to really put themselves out of the game. Spending so much time frequenting the penalty box, the Blades were only able to beat Ryan once more.

Essex won, 4-2.

Shots through 60 minutes of play were 51-32 in favour of the 73’s. The win now extends Essex’s win streak to eight games.