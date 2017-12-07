Santa participates in Cottam tree lighting

by Sylene Argent

One of the most exciting traditions for area youths leading up to the holiday season is being able to visit Santa Claus and tell him all about their holiday wish lists.

Though the jolly man in red is pretty busy this time of year, but he took the opportunity to visit his young friends at Cottam Rotary Park on Saturday evening.

Taking a bit of a break from making toys for Christmas Eve, and before sitting down to give those naughty and nice lists a once over before his busiest night of year, Santa kindly took the time to hear last minute Christmas wishes from the many youths who greeted him in the pavilion at the Cottam-based park. He also indulged on cookies and hot chocolate with all the event attendees.

Members of the Cottam Rotary Club host this event for area youths to enjoy, and were pleased to welcome Santa to the park. Kingsville/Cottam firefighters took on the very important role of ensuring Santa got to the event safely aboard one of their firetrucks.

Santa, with help of the Cottam Rotary Club, passed along little baggies filled with goodies to the youth attendees.

The traditional Cottam meet and greet with Santa is always a popular event with many families, which also includes the official turning on of the holiday lights at the park.

The Cottam Rotary Club supports the community through a variety of ways. Members maintain the Cottam Rotary Park and forward financial support to many youth-orientated activities. In order to do so, members host fundraisers throughout the year, such as the selling of Christmas trees from Cottam Rotary Park leading up to the holiday season.