Christmas Hayride tradition continues in Colchester

by Adam Gault

More than 100 spirited people made the trek to Colchester North Public School on Saturday morning to take part in the decade’s long, seasonal tradition known as the Family Christmas Hayride.

Santa Claus was on hand to greet the young, and the young at heart, as families and children loaded onto two Christmas-themed wagons to tour around the Gesto area, spreading cheer as the first weekend of December is finally here.

After completing the journey, the two wagons returned to the school where event participants were treated to lunch, an opportunity to meet the man in red, and enjoy a special visit from Zoo 2 You.

Several local sponsors and partners came together as part of the annual tradition that has been a part of the area since 1971.

Lou-Anne Mailloux has been the lead organizer of the Family Christmas Hayride for many years now and helps to oversee the event, which brings together efforts from local volunteers and members of the OPP and Essex Fire & Rescue.

Canned goods and donated toys were also being organized during the event, which will go to help forward the giving spirit of the season to those who are less fortunate in the community.

Mailloux thanked all those involved for their continued support of an event that for many feels like the unofficial kickoff of the Christmas season.