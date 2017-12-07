Santa Claus visits Harrow

by Adam Gault

With the support of the Harrow Kinsmen Club, the famous jolly man in red landed in Harrow this past Friday evening to kick off the first day of December with the Harrow Santa Claus Parade.

With brisk evening air, around 20 floats and marching bands travelled down King Street under the full moonlight. Many eventgoers lined the sidewalks, bundled up tightly with jackets and scarves, awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.

As the anticipation along the route was reaching a fevered pitch, the man in red himself appeared in a beautiful antique carriage, wishing young and old a Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas.

At the conclusion of the parade, many of the families in attendance made their way down to the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre where the excited children had a chance to tell the jolly old elf what they wanted for Christmas. Visitors to this portion of the event also had a look at various snakes and rabbits during a special performance from Zoo 2 You.

This year’s parade featured a competition for best float, sponsored by the Harrow Kinsmen. The Colchester Guardian rescue boat took home first prize and $200. Harrow Home Hardware was the runner-up, taking home $100, and the Fruit Wagon came in third and received $50.