Grade 9 tech class donates former EDHS brick to ECHRS

by Sylene Argent

A little piece of Essex District High School’s history will now be preserved inside the Essex & Community Historical Research Society’s (ECHRS) Gordon Avenue facility.

Students in the grade nine tech class at Essex District High School (EDHS) endured a drizzly walk to the ECHRS facility on Thursday morning to make a donation of historical significance.

The students forwarded a brick from the former EDHS facility, mounted on a wooden base they created, to the local historical group.

Laurie Kowtiuk, ECHRS’s President, was grateful for the donation. She commented the brick donation is especially significant in preserving the heritage of the Town of Essex.

Essex District High School was established in 1885. Students were first taught inside an old church on Medora Avenue, according to Wikipedia. In 1921, a fire destroyed the facility that was built in 1888 at its current location on Talbot Street.

Former EDHS facility bricks, mounted on wooden bases, will be sold through the school to raise funds for a bleacher. They will also be sold through ECHRS to raise funds for preservation projects and to maintain its facility. These historical pieces will come with a certificate of authenticity.

On behalf of Mr. Harrison from the EDHS History Department, an Essex High cheerleading sweater from the 1950s was also donated in pristine condition. ECHRS will gladly preserve this piece of local clothing for future generations to enjoy.

Kowtiuk let the students know ECHRS is always looking for volunteers. High school students needing to complete their 40 hours of community service are welcome to contact ECHRS about volunteer opportunities. Currently, Kowtiuk said, the local historical society is in need of help preserving land deeds.