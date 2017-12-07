Christmas Gift Show benefits Kingsville-Essex Associated Band

by Adam Gault

On Saturday, the second annual Christmas Gift Show took over the gymnasium at Essex District High School. More than 60 vendors offered up a wonderful assortment of homemade and handcrafted goods for everyone looking for the perfect Christmas gift.

The Kingsville-Essex Associated Band organized the event, which served as a fundraiser for the longstanding “musical ambassadors of Essex County.” And, in that spirit, the show featured several musical performances throughout the day.

“It’s Canada’s longest, continually running community band. We’ve been around for over 80 years, bringing music across Windsor-Essex,” the band’s Marketing Director, Britt Kascjak, explained. “We’ve travelled to places like the Calgary Stampede, to Disney World, so it’s been a long, long tradition here.”

Kascjak explained the idea for a craft show as a band fundraiser came from one of the members who had taken part in many other regional shows. It was decided that it would be a fun way to organize a benefit for the band that could bring all kinds of creative people together from across the county.

“It’s something we’re definitely going to continue in the future, it is something the band [members] all love doing,” Kascjak said.

Although only in its second year, the Christmas Gift Show has already proven to be a big hit with many area vendors; some of whom made year two their second visit to the show. Including dozens of new ones were new to the festivity this year.

“We have more vendors than last year. This year we’ve got Santa Claus as well as live musical performances,” Kascjak explained. “We’ve got pretty much something for everybody, from wreaths, to dog treats, to bath supplies, and even a vendor with personalized children’s books.”

Kascjak said with the positive growth and feedback heard throughout the day from guests and vendors alike, there’s a very good chance the Christmas Gift Show could become another welcomed addition to complement the many traditional craft shows that help make Christmas shopping in the county an experience like nowhere else.

“Everyone talks about having such a fun time, the vendors do great, they sell a lot of stuff. We’re definitely looking forward to next year.”