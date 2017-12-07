Bronze at the Platinum Cup for Atom Majors

submitted to EFP

The Mastercard Centre in Toronto is the official practice rink of both the Toronto Marlies and the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the home of the Playstation Platinum Cup Atom A, AA and AAA hockey tournament.

On the weekend of November 24-26, the Essex Ravens Atom Major hockey team participated in the third annual tournament run by the GTHL and sponsored by both Playstation and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In the round-robin, the Ravens were all business. On Friday, November 24, Essex battled hard against the Toronto Eagles for a 2-1 win in the first game, and dropped a mostly even match to the Quinte West Hawks, 5-2.

The third game, on Saturday, highlighted some quick goals and sturdy defence in a 7-0 win against the Goulding Park Rangers.

In the quarter-finals, also played on Saturday, Essex face its local rivals, the Riverside Rangers. The Rangers posed a worthy opponent as tempers rose with tournament survival on the line. Each shift was hard work and it paid off in a 2-1 win for Essex.

In the semi-final game, played on Sunday, the Essex Ravens faced the Vaughan Panthers. Vaughan struck first in the game, but Essex quickly responded to tie the game at one. The action was back-and-forth as tension built. With only 1:32 left in the game, a Panthers defenceman found a loose puck along the blueline and fired a top-corner shot into the Raven’s net. Although Essex added a sixth attacker, the tying goal never came.

The Ravens captured the bronze for the tournament and had the honour to have the legendary, Hall of Fame goaltender from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Johnny Bower, award the players their medals.

The memories made at the tournament will remain with the Ravens players for a lifetime. From the on-ice excitement, to autograph sessions with alumni players such as Curtis Joseph, Wendel Clark, Al Iafrate, and Johnny Bower, to touring the Air Canada Centre and hearing from Darryl Sittler, Brendan Shanahan, and Lou Lamoriello.

The Playstation Platinum Cup was a top tier tournament, and the Essex Ravens Atom Majors proved again to be strong competitors. The coaches and parents of the players are proud of the effort and success put forth by the ‘07 boys in orange. Congratulations on the bronze medal achievement.